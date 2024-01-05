Suspect charged in fight that led to man being struck, killed by SEPTA train

A suspect has been charged with fighting and knocking a man onto the tracks at a University City SEPTA station moments before the other man was struck and killed by a train.

Chaz Wearing, 40, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Wearing, who investigators believe is homeless, is currently on bench warrant status for an unrelated strangulation case in Delaware County, investigators said. Wearing's criminal history also includes cases in Clinton and Lycoming counties, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred on the platform for the Market-Frankford line at 34th and Market streets around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí

New video sent to NBC10 by a law enforcement source shows Wearing arguing with another man which eventually turns physical, investigators said.

The two men tussled with each other before Wearing punched the other man twice and knocked him onto the train tracks below, according to officials. Seconds later, an incoming SEPTA train struck and killed the man.

"Appeared to be some type of physical altercation. We don't know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it's being investigated at this point," Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Wearing was taken into custody at the next station stop at 40th Street Station, police said.

The 34th Street Station was shut down for hours Thursday afternoon as well as the area near Drexel's campus.

"It's kind of scary that that kind of thing is happening around here. I thought it was pretty safe but I guess it's pretty out of the ordinary for that to happen," Jacob Davidson, a SEPTA passenger said.

SEPTA officials say that service between 30th and 40th streets was rerouted with buses for riders in both directions.