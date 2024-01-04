SEPTA

Man falls onto train tracks at SEPTA station after fight, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Fire trucks and police cars outside of a SEPTA subway station in University City.
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man fell onto the tracks at a SEPTA train station in University City on Thursday evening following a fight, according to officials.

This incident occurred on the platform at 34th and Market streets around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

The condition of the man who fell onto the tracks is unknown at this time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The incident is being investigated by SEPTA Police.

SEPTA officials say that service between 30th and 40th streets is being rerouted with buses for riders in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

snow Jan 3

Winter storm could bring snow, but not for everyone. Get a look at estimated totals

Pennsylvania 30 mins ago

Police search for man accused of killing woman and her grandson in Allentown

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us