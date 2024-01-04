Man falls onto train tracks at SEPTA station after fight, officials say

A man fell onto the tracks at a SEPTA train station in University City on Thursday evening following a fight, according to officials.

This incident occurred on the platform at 34th and Market streets around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

The condition of the man who fell onto the tracks is unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by SEPTA Police.

SEPTA officials say that service between 30th and 40th streets is being rerouted with buses for riders in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.