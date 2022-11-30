Suspect Caught in Murder That Victim Captured on His iPhone, DA Says

More than a week after a murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said they tracked down his suspected killer.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for Eugene "Roc" Ware in the Nov. 21 killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele, joined Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood in announcing Ware's arrest after a brief standoff at a home in Sellersville. Schools in the area were temporarily put on "a protective lockdown," Steele said in a news release.

“We are pleased that this dangerous criminal who shot and killed a man walking down the street is now behind bars,” Steele said.

Guy was shot multiple times the night of Nov. 21, police said. He was rushed to a hospital in Philadelphia where he died early the next morning. He was 35.

Before he was shot, Guy hit play on his iPhone, which was one of three found at the scene, police said.

"The iPhone was actively video recording when officers found it," the DA's office's release said. "They stopped the recording and preserved the cellphone."

Detectives later reviewed the video that shows a confrontation between Guy and another man, who investigators later determined to be Ware, a 41-year-old Philadelphia resident.

"Ware appears to be concealing something behind his back, and after exchanging words with the victim, he swings at the cellphone knocking it to the ground,' the DA's office said. "Then gunshots can be heard in the video."

The shooter seen in the video wore a black winter coat with "a distinctive red-and-white logo on the front" that matches a clothing brand Ware sells through social media. The person seen on video also has tattoos that match Ware's ink.

A Norristown detective said the man in the video appeared to be Ware, who has had previous contact with police in Norristown, according to a police complaint. Ware is currently on parole for previous firearms violations and not allowed to possess a gun.

Ware was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, investigators said. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

