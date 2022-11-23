4 Students Shot Near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School

Four students were injured in a drive-by shooting near Overbrook High School shortly before noon on Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

Following early dismissal, a gunman opened fire as the students stood outside of a store about a block away at 60th and Oxford streets, police and school officials said.

The four students involved appeared to have nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia School District.

Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said it wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting was a targeted attack.

SkyForce10 over the scene in Overbrook showed several law enforcement officers standing in the intersection. A glass door and window of the Beauty Lounge hair salon were shattered by what appeared to be gunfire.

The PPD and the Office of School Safety continue to investigate, the district spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for breaking updates as they happen.

