Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large

A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.

Guy was shot multiple times around 10 p.m., police said. He was rushed to a hospital in Philadelphia where he died early Tuesday morning. He was 35.

Before he was shot, Guy hit play on his iPhone, which was one of three found at the scene, police said.

"The iPhone was actively video recording when officers found it," the DA's office's release said. "They stopped the recording and preserved the cellphone."

Detectives later reviewed the video that shows a confrontation between Guy and another man, who investigators later determined to be Ware, a 41-year-old Philadelphia resident.

"Ware appears to be concealing something behind his back, and after exchanging words with the victim, he swings at the cellphone knocking it to the ground,' the DA's office said. "Then gunshots can be heard in the video."

The shooter seen in the video wore a black winter coat with "a distinctive red-and-white logo on the front" that matches a clothing brand Ware sells through social media. The person seen on video also has tattoos that match Ware's ink.

A Norristown detective said the man in the video appeared to be Ware, who has had previous contact with police in Norristown, according to a police complaint. Ware is currently on parole for previous firearms violations and not allowed to possess a gun.

Ware was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, investigators said.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Ware remained at large Wednesday and considered armed and dangerous. He stands around 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.

People with tips can call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 of submit tips through the STOPit! app.