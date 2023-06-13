A tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline on Sunday morning rolled over during an accident while coming off of Interstate 95 and exploded, leading to the collapse of parts of the highway.

Video of the moment that the tanker collided with the bridge and exploded has been posted online.

NBC News has determined that the camera is located at the warehouse of Baldor Specialty Foods, a business on nearby Milnor Street in the Tacony section of Philadelphia. NBC10 has reached out to the company for further details but has yet to hear back.

In the video, the vehicle can be seen headed off the highway and turning onto its side while navigating a curve, moments before a roaring fire erupts from the scene. Flames from the overturned tanker truck immediately begin to billow thick, black smoke that shrouds the roadway and fills the air.

The driver of the tanker truck, identified by family as Nathaniel Moody, died in this incident. Officials were able to close that impacted section of I-95 before the roadway collapsed, preventing other injuries.

The ordeal began around 6:20 a.m. Sunday when a commercial truck carrying about 8,500 gallons of gasoline caught fire underneath the I-95 off-ramp near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia.

Just before 7 a.m., smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a burning truck near the Cottman Avenue off-ramp to I-95. The fire caused a portion of the I-95 off-ramp to collapse, closing the highway in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro declared the incident a disaster in a effort to help funnel necessary funding to help reconstruct the roadway.