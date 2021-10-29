Strike Averted as SEPTA, Workers Union Reach Tentative Deal

Members of SEPTA’s largest workers union will not go on strike after reaching a tentative agreement on a new contract with the transit agency.

The proposed two-year contract provides raises for Transit Union Workers Local 234 members, as well as pandemic-related hazard bonuses and parental leave. A vote to ratify the contract is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms without a strike,” Local 234 President Willie Brown said in a written statement announcing the new agreement. “Our members are essential workers who move Philadelphia and who have risked their lives putting their own families at risk during this pandemic.”

Negotiations over a new contract had raised the possibility of a worker strike as early as Monday, but members on both sides this week had indicated talks were going well.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with union leadership on a contract that is fair to our employees and financially responsible for SEPTA,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a separate news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.