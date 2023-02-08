Woman Struck by Concrete, Debris That Fell Off Center City Apartment Building

The concrete façade of a Center City Philadelphia apartment building partially collapsed Wednesday morning, striking a woman on the sidewalk below.

Debris fell off the building along South 13th Street between Walnut and Chancellor streets around 9 a.m. Philadelphia police said contractors were working on the building at the time.

Léelo en español aquí.

A resident who lives in the Walnut Square Apartments said a fire alarm was going off and when he came outside he saw stone and other debris on the ground along with a bleeding person.

Medics rushed the 30-year-old woman to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition, Philadelphia police said.

There appeared to be a blood stain near Chancellor Street.

Licenses and Inspections were called to the location, police said.