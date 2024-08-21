Police in Philadelphia are reporting that several cars have had their tires stolen in the month of August so far.

The most recent incident was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 20 around 7:30 p.m. by a woman who had returned to her vehicle after having it parked near 1 Jackson Street since Sunday night, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The woman told police that when she arrived at her car, a 2023 black Ford Explorer, she found that all four of her tires and the rims were missing, officials said. The estimated value of the theft is $7,000.

The owner of the Ford came forward and spoke with NBC10. Her name is Dana Howlett and she explained that she was with her children when they came out to find her car missing its rims and tires.

"Thankfully, I will still have a car to drive. It’s just very disheartening that this is happening to working parents and now we’re stuck," Howlett said.

When police began their investigation, they discovered that there are no surveillance cameras in the area, according to officials.

"This is not the first time this has happened. This is an ongoing issue and it’s getting ridiculous. I think they need to put cameras around here. We all live so close but yet it’s all happening under our noses," Howlett explained.

Howlett also told NBC10 that her neighbors signed a petition that secured over 1,500 signatures calling for cameras to be installed in the area.

She said that the petition was sent to City Council member Mark Squilla, but nothing has been done yet.

"We turned the petition over to ILMC and PennDOT who have been looking at how to best address this request. We will continue to work with them and the Police on the wheel thefts and other quality of life concerns in the area," Squilla said in a statement to NBC10.

Police said several other cars had their tires stolen at five locations throughout South Philadelphia in the month of August, 2024, so far:

2200 block of South Front Street

200 block of Wolf Street

700 block of South Front Street

900 block of South Front Street

800 block of South Water Street

"It’s been ongoing all summer. I would say the last three weeks is when it’s really started to pick up because it’s two cars each time and it’s like a pattern. It’s all Explorers, all four tires gone every single time," Howlett told NBC10.