Delaware County

‘Lock your car doors': Police in Delco issue warning after series of car break-ins, thefts

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating multiple instances of theft and vehicle tampering that happened Tuesday morning within the span of just a few hours.

According to police in Nether Providence Township, there are 11 ongoing investigations, including five stolen vehicles, one stolen license plate, three incidents of vehicles being entered, one incident of attempted entry and a report of three suspicious people trying to open car doors.

Police said these incident happened between 3 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the areas of Somerset Place, Liberty, Woodridge and Green Valley roads, Ridge and Medbury lanes and Governors Drive.

"I know it is summer, and people tend to be less guarded. Do yourself a favor, take your keys, and lock your car doors," Chief Splain said in a news release.

Of the five stolen vehicles, two were recovered in Camden, New Jersey, and one in the Woodlyn section of Ridley Township, according to police.

