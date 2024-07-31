Police investigate car break-in spree in Bucks Co.

The Lower Makefield Township Police in Bucks County are investigating after several cars were broken into -- and in one case, a vehicle was stolen then used in additional break-ins in New Jersey -- in Yardley on Tuesday.

According to police, beginning at about 8:18 a.m., when a resident along the 700 block of Canterbury Drive told police that they believed someone had attempted to steal their daughter's vehicle overnight.

Officials said the caller reported that the vehicle's door, steering column and ignition were all damaged in the break-in.

At 8:43 a.m., officials said, a resident along the 1400 block of Lee Circle reported to police that their Honda Odyssey was stolen. The vehicle was recovered later in Bordentown, New Jersey after, officials claim, it was used in multiple theft from vehicle crimes.

Then, just about 20 minutes later at about 9:04 a.m., another resident from the same block of Lee Circle, told police that their unlocked vehicle had been entered and "rummaged through" overnight, though nothing appeared to be stolen.

About an hour later, at about 9:30 a.m. a resident along the 1200 block of Lexington Drive allegedly told police that their unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and their registration and insurance cards were stolen.

The same day, during lunchtime -- at about 12:38 p.m. -- officials claim a resident who lives along the 1300 block of Knox Circle in Yardley told police their unlocked car was entered and rummaged through as well, though again nothing appeared to be missing.

And finally, just before 1 p.m., a resident along the 700 block of Dawes Drive, told police officials that someone had entered their unlocked vehicle overnight and stolen about $200 in cash and credit cards.

Those cards, police officials said, were then used at numerous businesses in New Jersey.

This string of car break-ins in Bucks County follow an ongoing investigation that police in Philadelphia are conducting aver seeing a rash of similar incidents in Center City, as well.