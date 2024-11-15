A local business in South Jersey is on the lookout after their food trailer was stolen in Carneys Point last week.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras as the thieves pulled it out of the parking lot where it was stored. It was then last seen traveling over the bridge into Delaware.

Police in Carneys Point are investigating after the trailer was stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The owner of the trailer is hoping the community can help find it.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Why? Why would someone want to come steal my food trailer?” Luke Patrick, owner of the Pattyscakes Concessions EMS Cafe food truck, said. "I built that trailer from the ground up 2011, completely refurbished it last winter. That was pretty much the start to my food business that trailer.”

The trailer was stored in the parking lot at Cornerstone Grill when it was taken and the owner of the restaurant said she was furious when she saw the video.

“It was parked right alongside the yellow poles," Kim Flowers explained. “It’s really sad. He’s worked very hard to get that food truck and for someone to just snatch it.”

Police said that the trailer hasn't been seen since it went over the bridge into Delaware.

Patrick said that he's worried about the impact this will have on his business and family. He just wants to get his trailer back.

If you see this trailer or have any information, please contact Carneys Point Police at 856-299-1212 right away.