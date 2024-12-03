Holidays

Montgomery Co. burn victim collecting pajamas for patients at St. Christopher's

By Deanna Durante and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fourth grader from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is hoping you can help him make it possible to give back this holiday season.

James Katona of Plymouth Meeting set a goal of giving 500 new pajama sets to the kids at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

When Katona was just 4 years old, he was badly hurt in an accident when he tripped on a cord and an industrial coffee urn fell on him leaving 13% of body with third degree burns.

"I think it was the hardest moment as a parent that we've ever faced," his mother, Jamie Katona, said.

As a patient at St. Christopher's, Katona was gifted pajamas that he got to wear during his stay to help him be comfortable, so now he wants to give back.

"People would bring in pajamas every year and that cheered me up a lot," James said.

His recovery was long, but he made it through and is back with his friends, who call him Bubba, playing sports.

Bubba says that he'll never forget what he went through and those who were there for him during that time of his life.

"Passing on the favor just feels right," Bubba said. "It's not that hard to do."

Ever since his recovery, the Katonas have been collecting pajamas for other kids, and they say it's just as exciting as Christmas morning.

"It kind of makes me feel, like, cool, because it's random people that see what I'm doing and they think that it's a good idea and they help me with it and all the people that do help me, really, it makes a difference," Bubba told NBC10.

Every year they set a goal, and this year the goal is 500 sets and they already have over 300!

The family plans to deliver the donations to the hospital just before Christmas so if you would like to donate, you have plenty of time to help reach the goal.

Staff at St. Christopher's says that the hospital needs newborn and plus sized pajama sets the most.

Click here to see the Katona's Amazon donation wish list.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysPennsylvaniaMontgomery County
