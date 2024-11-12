This week, the SS United States will leave Philadelphia and begin its journey to become an artificial reef off Florida, but before its gone, local artists are using the historic ship as inspiration.

Monday night, several artists gathered at the ship, which is currently docked at Pier 80 in South Philadelphia.

They told NBC10 they wanted to paint and draw the SS United States to remember where it has been a fixture for decades.

"I think for one thing, the ship itself, the exterior design of it is beautiful. And we are for all intensive purposes not going to have access to that once its sunken as a reef. It's important to try and memorialize that," said artist Nicholas James Harris.

The SS United States move begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Boats will move it to the northern side of its slip at Pier 80, where it will be secured until the next morning.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 15, the tug boats will move the ship into the Delaware River before sunrise.

It will then travel for two weeks to Moblie, Alabama, where contractors will prepare the ship to become an artificial reef.

You can follow the vessel as it moves to the southern coast by clicking here.