SS United States set to leave Philadelphia by the end of next week

The SS United States has a moving date.

The ship is scheduled to leave Philadelphia at the end of next week for a two week journey to undergo preparations for it to become the world's largest artificial reef.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, tug boats will move the SS United States to the northern side of its slip at Pier 80. It will be secured there until the next morning.

Then, on Nov. 15, the tug boats will start to move the ship into the Delaware River before sunrise.

During the move, the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Delaware Memorial bridges will be closed as the ship is towed into the bay. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of these bridges during this phase of the move.

Once it reaches Mobile, Alabama, the vessel will start a year-long transformation to become an artificial reef, with workers removing any non-metal parts and fuel that could be hazardous to sea life.

Contractors will also work to make sure the SS United States will stay upright once it gets placed underwater. The exact location of where the ship will be placed underwater has not been decided yet, but it will be about 20 miles from the Florida panhandle.

The entire journey from Philadelphia to Mobile, Alabama, is estimated to take two weeks.

You can follow the vessel as it moves to the southern coast by clicking here.