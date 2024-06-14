Two men injured, one critically, after stabbing in South Philadelphia, police say

Two men were hospitalized following a stabbing that occurred in South Philadelphia Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of S. 10th St.

Léelo en español aquí.

A 40-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the chest, police said. He was transported to the hospital by officers and placed in critical condition.

Police said a 27-year-old had been stabbed two times in the right arm. He was placed in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests were made, according to police.