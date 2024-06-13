Thieves tap store owner's car on South Philly street, steal $35K in attack

Thieves made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash in what appeared to start a simple fender bender along a busy South Philadelphia street early Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. as a store owner drove along Oregon Avenue, near South 19th Street, Philadelphia police said later on June 13, 2024.

"A blue Chevrolet pickup truck tapped the rear of his car," police said in a news release. "Three males exited the pickup, and the complainant also exited his vehicle. One male approached him and put him in a headlock, while another opened the rear door of his car and took a plastic bag containing over $35,000."

The guys then got back in the pickup truck and drove off south on 19th Street.

A Philadelphia police SUV could be seen parked on Oregon Avenue before daybreak. Police didn't reveal where the robbery victim works since he has already been victimized.

Editor's note (June 13, 2024, 12:58 p.m.): This story has been updated to indicate that police said the theft had nothing to do with a nearby CVS store as originally indicated.