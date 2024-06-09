Philadelphia

2 men critically injured after a shooting in South Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC

Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in South Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:22 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of 22nd and McKean streets, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The first victim is a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times throughout the body. The second victim is also a 30-year-old man who was shot once in the back. 

Both victims were transported to the hospital where they were both placed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police are still at the scene investigating this incident. They are focusing on a blue-colored Dodge Charge as part of their investigation.

There have been no arrests in this incident. At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey Shore 4 hours ago

Pair sought in assault on North Wildwood boardwalk

North Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Dirt bike rider killed in North Philly collision

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us