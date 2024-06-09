2 men critically injured after a shooting in South Philly, police say

Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in South Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:22 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of 22nd and McKean streets, police said.

The first victim is a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times throughout the body. The second victim is also a 30-year-old man who was shot once in the back.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where they were both placed in critical condition.

Police are still at the scene investigating this incident. They are focusing on a blue-colored Dodge Charge as part of their investigation.

There have been no arrests in this incident. At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

