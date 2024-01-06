The first significant snow in about two years hit parts of the Philadelphia region on Saturday. However, it wasn't expected to snow everywhere as some places got some sleet before it changed over to just rain.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties.

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Bernville: 5.1

Earl Township: 4.7

Huffs Church: 3

Mertztown: 3

Wernersville: 2.5

Reading Regional Airport: 2.1

Union Township: 1.5

Bucks County

New Hope: 2

Jamison: 1.5

Trumbaursville: 1.3

Fricks: 1.1

Chester County

East Coventry Township: 3

East Nantmeal Township: 2

Glenmore: 1.3

Lehigh County

Macungie: 4

Salisbury Township: 2.3

Monroe County

Pocono Pines: 2.5

Montgomery County

Eagleville: 2

Norristown: 1.9

Gilbertsville: 1.8

Glenside: 1.0

Northampton County

West Nazareth: 4

Martins Creek: 3.4

Hellertown: 3

Williams Township: 2.5

New Jersey

Mercer County

Trenton Mercer Airport: 1

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for accumulating snow and hazardous travel for the western Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Hardware stores were busy on Saturday as the region prepared for the winter storm. NBC10's Karen Hua has more.

Many in Lehigh County were able to get out and enjoy the snow by sledding for the first time in a long time.

The Lehigh Valley has turned into a winter wonderland as lots of snow has fallen. NBC10's Brian Sheehan is there with how drivers are being careful and kids are sledding.