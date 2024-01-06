The first significant snow in about two years hit parts of the Philadelphia region on Saturday. However, it wasn't expected to snow everywhere as some places got some sleet before it changed over to just rain.
Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties.
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Bernville: 5.1
Earl Township: 4.7
Huffs Church: 3
Mertztown: 3
Wernersville: 2.5
Reading Regional Airport: 2.1
Union Township: 1.5
Bucks County
New Hope: 2
Jamison: 1.5
Trumbaursville: 1.3
Fricks: 1.1
Chester County
East Coventry Township: 3
East Nantmeal Township: 2
Glenmore: 1.3
Lehigh County
Macungie: 4
Salisbury Township: 2.3
Monroe County
Pocono Pines: 2.5
Montgomery County
Eagleville: 2
Norristown: 1.9
Gilbertsville: 1.8
Glenside: 1.0
Northampton County
West Nazareth: 4
Martins Creek: 3.4
Hellertown: 3
Williams Township: 2.5
New Jersey
Mercer County
Trenton Mercer Airport: 1
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for accumulating snow and hazardous travel for the western Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.
Many in Lehigh County were able to get out and enjoy the snow by sledding for the first time in a long time.