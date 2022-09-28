Small Plane Crashes into Lehigh Valley Yard

A small plane crashed into the yard of a Lehigh County home on Wednesday afternoon, Federal Aviation officials confirmed.

Authorities said the single-engine plane went down on the 1600 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania around 1:45 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board the single-engine Pipe PA-28 plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

SkyForce10 overhead showed the plane crashed in a backyard, close to the back deck of a house.

The crash site is a little more than a mile away from the Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport, however, it wasn’t clear whether the plane had taken off or was aiming to land there.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.