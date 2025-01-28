Sid Booker, Philly businessman and owner of popular shrimp takeout, dies at 87

The Philadelphia community is mourning the loss of Sid Booker, a businessman and community icon, who passed away at the age of 87.

As the owner of Sid Booker's Shirmp Corner and the legendary nightclub Stinger/La Pointe, located in the same building at Broad and Belfield, he turned his businesses into staples in North Philadelphia.

Booker's famous fried shrimp takeout and lively entertainment venue brought people from all walks of life together for decades.

Back in October of 2023, the city of Philadelphia recognized and honored Booker's work in the community by renaming the 4600 block of North Broad Street "Sid Booker Way."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson released a statement Tuesday regarding Booker's death, it read in part:

"The passing of Sid Booker is the loss of a legendary business owner in Philadelphia's African-American Community. His bar has been a must visit location for elected officials for decades.

His support of elected officials is legendary with the election of the first African American Mayor of Philadelphia (Wilson Goode) and the first African American President of the United States ( Barack Obama).

I'm glad to have had the opportunity to be a part of a ceremonial street renaming ceremony in his honor in 2023 sponsored by Councilwoman Cindy Bass. Broad Street and Belfield Avenue is also. known as 'Sid Booker Way' today and he is more than deserving of the honor."