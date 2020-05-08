Shots Fired at Delaware Cemetery, Police Say

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in a cemetery, the agency told NBC10.

Shortly after 10 a.m., shots were fired in the cemetery on the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road in Bear.

SkyForce 10 is over the scene. Police are in the cemetery with guns drawn.

Due to heavy police activity in the area, drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.