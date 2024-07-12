9 shot, 1 dead in several shootings over 8 hours in Philadelphia

At least one person died and several others -- including children -- were hurt in shootings around Philadelphia over eight hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Here is a breakdown of the second consecutive violent night in Philadelphia where several people were shot.

Toddler, 2 teens shot in North Philadelphia

The violent night began in North Philadelphia where a 2-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were shot along North 11th Street -- near Master Street -- just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

All three victims were struck in their legs and expected to survive, Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said. The toddler and girl are related and live near where they were shot.

The search for a motive and whoever fired more than 30 shots over two blocks continued, Small said. It wasn't clear if any of the teens were the intended target.

"Of course, we don't believe anybody would shoot a 2-year-old," Small said. "The 15-year-old we also believe was struck by stray gunfire."

Children have made up around 13% of at least 667 shootings in Philadelphia so far this year, according to data compiled by the City Controller's Office.

Man shot in Oxford Circle

Philadelphia police said officers found a man shot in his thigh along the 600 block of Frontenac Street in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he was being treated in stable condition, investigators said.

No one was arrested and no weapon was recovered, police said.

Man, woman shot in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police rushed to East Ann Street, near Tulip Street, around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, to find a woman in her 30s shot in the arm and a man in his 20s shot in the lower back, Small said.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where they were being treated in stable condition, Small said.

At least eight shots were fired into a crowd of six to eight people, investigators said.

"The shooter fired multiple shots into the crowd," Small said.

Investigators spent the early hours of Friday searching for clues that they hope would help them track down the shooter.

Man shot near SEPTA terminal in Frankford

Just before 3 a.m. Friday a Philadelphia police officer heard multiple gunshots along Arrott Street, near Frankford Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood, and rushed toward the gunfire, Small said.

The officer found a man in his 20s bleeding from his back and a man believed to be the gunman.

The officer arrested the suspected shooter, while the shooting victim was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a gun and searched over surveillance video from the nearby SEPTA Market-Frankford Line Arrott Transportation Center in hopes of piecing together a motive for the shooting, Small said.

Man found bleeding from neck on Kensington Avenue

Police officers responded to a 911 call to find a man bleeding from his neck on the sidewalk of the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Small said.

Police rushed the unresponsive man to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery in critical condition Friday morning, Small said.

It appeared that a shooter fired at least once at the man from close range, according to investigators.

Police hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooter, Small said.

Man gunned down in West Philadelphia

Finally, before 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers rushed to the intersection of South 55th and Sansom streets in West Philadelphia to find a man shot in the chest, according to Small.

Police said that medics pronounced the unidentified man -- believed to be in his 20s -- dead a short time later.

Investigators didn't find any evidence of a shooting at the scene and received no calls about gunfire in the area, Small said.

Police hoped to find out answers by pouring over surveillance video and other clues, Small said.

Despite the recent violent nights, homicides in Philadelphia remain down about 40% year-to-date, with 137 people killed in the city as of Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police data.

Police asked that people with information on the shootings contact them online or via the tip line at 215-686-8477.