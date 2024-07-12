Toddler and teens injured in shooting where dozens of shots were fired in North Philly

A two-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

At approximately 8:41 p.m., police said a toddler and a teenager were found suffering from gunshot wounds along the 1300 block of N. 11th Street.

The two-year old boy had been shot twice in the leg and the 15-year-old girl was shot once in the leg, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to the police. They will be transferred to a children’s hospital by private ambulance.

After police were on the scene, they were notified that a 17-year-old victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. The 17-year-old told police he was also shot in the area of 11th Street, Small said.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the boy and girl are believed to be related and were outside of their house when they were both hit by gunfire.

Police found over 30 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting. The shots spanned from the 1300 block of N. 11th Stret to the 1400 block of N. 11th Street, which is a two-block radius, Small said.

At this time police do not know who the intended target was and believe the victims may have been hit by stray bullets.

Surveillance video from the area showed a white SUV with tinted windows that at least one person got out of and started firing shots, Small said.

That vehicle was last seen going north on 11th Street from the 1400 block.

At this time police have not recovered weapons or made any arrests.

This shooting incident is currently under investigation. At this time there is no further information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.