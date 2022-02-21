Shooting Victim Stumbles Through Rivers Casino Parking Lot

A shooting victim stepped out of a bullet-riddled car and stumbled through the parking lot of Philadelphia’s Rivers Casino following a shootout more than a half a mile away.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of gunshots and a shooting victim in the parking lot of Rivers Casino along the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

When police arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his 20’s, outside of a white Audi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his left side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the man had pulled up in the driveway outside the casino in the Audi and staggered to the sidewalk. Police found at least 15 bullet holes in the driver side of the vehicle.

Investigators said shell casings they found inside the Audi indicated that the victim may have been involved in a shootout before driving himself to Rivers Casino. Police believe that shootout occurred along the 400 block of North Front Street where they found shell casings.

Police are currently searching for surveillance footage along Front Street as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.