Two men were shot while waiting in their car at a red light in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood when two other men -- one carrying a rifle -- jumped out of their vehicle and began shooting.

The shooting just before midnight at 38th and Chestnut streets -- in the shadow of the University of Pennsylvania's campus -- was one of at least three shootings overnight in the city that left at least four people hurt.

In the University City shooting, the gunmen carried a rifle and a handgun, police said. They fired at least 15 shots before hopping back in their vehicle and driving off.

The injured driver managed to drive to a nearby hospital where he and the other man were treated in stable condition, Philadelphia police said.

A police officer at a construction site down the road was first to respond as construction workers ducked for cover, investigators said. Police had the roads blocked off for a little while early Tuesday as they searched for clues and video.

Also overnight, a man was shot near Germantown and Windrum avenues, which is on the border of several neighborhoods. He wound up later being treated in critical condition at a hospital, police said. At least two stray bullets went into windows at the nearby Pennsylvania NAACP office.

There was also a shooting at Frankford Avenue and Teesdale Street in Holmesburg where a man was grazed by bullet.

Police continue to search for the shooters.

