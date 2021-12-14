NAACP, State Senate Offices Struck By Bullets in North Philadelphia Shooting

Gunfire in a North Philadelphia neighborhood late Monday night left a young man fighting for his life and two prominent offices riddled with bullet holes.

The victim is in critical condition following the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. along Germantown Avenue, police said. Two nearby buildings were damaged by bullets, including the front windows of the city's NAACP local chapter and state Sen. Sharif Street's local office.

A worker could be seen Tuesday morning outside the NAACP's office working on the broken window pane.

Police believe the shootout occurred on Germantown Avenue in the 4400 block near Windrim Avenue. Bullet casing were also found along the 2000 block of Windrim Avenue. A handgun laser sight and a blood trail were then found down the 2000 block of nearby Wingohocking Street and an alleyway behind Sister Muhammad's Kitchen.

The victim was found by police a short time later at Temple University Hospital, officials said. He suffered wounds to both legs, including at least five gunshots.

No arrests have been made.