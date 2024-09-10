A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened on a SEPTA platform under City Hall, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

Léelo en español aquí

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the platform at the 15th Street Station for the Market-Frankford Line in Center City, SEPTA officials said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, officials explained. Their condition remains unknown.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police with the transit agency are currently investigating this incident.

MFL [L]: Police activity has cleared, and trains have resumed regular service along the line. 5th Street Station remains closed due to the Presidential debate. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 10, 2024

SEPTA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the police activity is cleared so trains along the Market Frankford Line have resumed service normally.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.