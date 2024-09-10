SEPTA

Person hurt in shooting on SEPTA platform under City Hall in Philadelphia, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened on a SEPTA platform under City Hall, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the platform at the 15th Street Station for the Market-Frankford Line in Center City, SEPTA officials said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, officials explained. Their condition remains unknown.

Police with the transit agency are currently investigating this incident.

SEPTA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the police activity is cleared so trains along the Market Frankford Line have resumed service normally.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

SEPTAPhiladelphiaGun violence
