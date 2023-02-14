Bullets Whiz Past Security Guard at Dilworth Plaza Outside Philly City Hall

Shattered glass marked where Philadelphia police say that someone fired at a security guard near the ice skating rink outside City Hall overnight.

"Luckily," no one was hurt in the shooting on Dilworth Plaza around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

When police officers arrived they were met by a security guard -- in uniform and unarmed -- who told them that he had asked a group of people to leave the area near the ice skating rink when one of the men in the group began arguing and refused to leave.

"Then the security guard and this induvial who didn't want to leave actually got into a physical altercation," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "That's when the perpetrator pulled a gun and fired two shots at the security guard."

One of the bullets went through the window of the enclosed Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink café, shattering the glass, Small said, while noting the security guard was "luckily" not struck.

"It was a fight that escalated into a shooting," Small said.

After the shooting, the gunman ran off down South Broad Street, investigators said.