Shooting leaves man critically injured in Kensington, police say

A man is in extremely critical condition following a shooting near a SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Friday, police said.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after midnight at B Street and Kensington Avenue right under a Market-Frankford EL stop.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the head and over two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.