A man was left in "extremely critical" condition after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

Philadelphia police rushed to Appletree Street -- a narrow road between 10th and 11th streets that runs parallel to Arch Street -- around 3 a.m. to find a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital -- where the man remained unconscious with a "non-survivable brain injury, which is a tragedy," Small said.

The man is in his 30s and resides in Northeast Philadelphia, Small said.

"We're being told that this 38-year-old victim was with some friends in a club in the 1000 block of Arch Street, they had just exited the club," Small said.

Two of the friends were still out front of the club on Arch Street when the victim walked around to Appletree Street, Small said. The friends then heard an argument followed by a gunshot.

"That's when they realized he was shot one time in the head," Small said.

A witness saw a group of what appeared to be "juveniles" running on foot from the shooting scene, Small said.

The shooting remained under investigation Wednesday. Surveillance cameras could hopefully help investigators figure out who pulled the trigger, police said.