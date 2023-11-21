Thanksgiving

‘Happy Tanks-giving' Some local gas stations offering gas for $1.99 per gallon

Sheetz is lowering the price of Unleaded 88 gas prices until Monday, Nov. 27

By Emily Rose Grassi

GETTY IMAGES

Are you driving to get to your Thanksgiving feast? Well, we have some great news! Sheetz is hoping to make the trip a bit less stressful with a cheaper gas price.

The convenience chain is wishing us a "Happy Tanks-giving" by offering gas for $1.99 per gallon for customers who use Unleaded 88!

That's at least a whole dollar in savings.

Whether you're driving in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia you can stop at any Sheetz location to fill up.

The discounted gasoline price goes from now until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingPennsylvaniaholiday travel
