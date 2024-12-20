Shake Shack shakes things up with new location in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood

Burger enthusiasts, this one is for you.

Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood is getting a tasty upgrade as a brand new Shake Shack is set to open its doors this weekend, serving up its iconic burgers, fries, shakes, and more.

Located at 1359 Frankford Ave, the new fast-casual restaurant is another addition to the city's fastest-growing culinary hub.

A ribbon cutting was held the morning of Friday, Dec. 22, ahead of its official grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The new Fishtown location marks the 15th Shake Shack in Pennsylvania and the 6th in the City of Brotherly Love.