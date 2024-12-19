Philadelphia

South Philly restaurant set to close after more than 70 years in business

By Cherise Lynch

After more than seven decades of serving the South Philadelphia community and beyond, Bomb Bomb Bar B Que Grill is closing.

The family behind the popular restaurant -- located on the corner of South Warnock and Wolf Streets -- shared in a post on social media that they will shut the doors on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The statement read in part:

"The Bomb Bomb Barbato family, through 3 generations, has been proud and fortunate to have served the Philadelphia, Delaware County and South Jersey communities for over 73 years. Frank and Deb Barbato will be retiring and closing our doors December 28th

We would like to thank all of our family, friends and customers over the years who have made Bomb Bomb your destination for great food and fun. We appreciated every minute of our neighbors and warm South Philly community."

Established in 1951, the restaurant's unique name, "Bomb Bomb," originates after a pair of bombings that took place at the building in the 1930s.

The owners of Bomb Bomb shared that they will continue to serve up the restaurant's famous stuffed calamari feast until the doors close.

