Iron Hill Brewery set to open location on Temple University's campus

Something's brewing at Temple University.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant plans to open a new location on the university's campus next to the Liacouras Center.

University officials said the project was approved on Wednesday, Dec.18, during the Finance and Investment Committee meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees.

The new restaurant will be located at 1700 N. Broad St., the location that formerly housed one of the university's bookstores.

“Over the last 28 years, Iron Hill Brewery has established a reputation as one of the premier eateries and breweries across the region. It is a brand that is synonymous with high quality, making this a tremendous addition to both Temple’s campus and North Philadelphia,” Temple University President John Fry said in a news release. “It is exciting to see a well-established, reputable organization like Iron Hill make such a strong investment in this community, and we are glad to have them as a partner. I suspect it won’t be long until Iron Hill becomes a go-to spot before and after games and events at the Liacouras Center.”

Iron Hill Brewery currently operates 19 locations across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The North Philadelphia location will be the organization's 12th location in Pennsylvania and third in Philadelphia.

“The opening of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will be the latest addition to an area of both campus and North Philadelphia that is already undergoing a transformation,” Temple Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser said. “We have needed a place where the Temple and North Philadelphia communities as well as visitors and alumni can meet and congregate, and we will soon have two excellent options for that with both Iron Hill and The Peabody set to open on campus.”