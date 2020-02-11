West Chester University

Sex Assault Reported at West Chester University Residential Facility

A campus alert says two men sexually assaulted someone in a campus building early Sunday

By Dan Stamm

West Chester Univeristy
Google Street View

A person was sexually assaulted in a building on the West Chester University campus over the weekend.

A campus safety alert stated that the sexual assault took place early Sunday inside a residential facility at the Chester County university, a campus spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The victim said that two men were involved in the attack. One of the men has been identified, the university said, the other has not.

Police say the second suspect in the attack is a stocky man in his early 20s who stands around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has facial hair. He is believed to be a friend of the other alleged attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 610-436-3311.

West Chester University, with an enrollment of 17,552 students, is the largest university in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

NBC10 has a crew gathering more information and this story will be updated.

