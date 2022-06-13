SEPTA Worker Assaulted on Subway Platform; $1k Reward Offered

A man captured on surveillance video is wanted for assaulting a SEPTA employee on a Center City subway platform Monday morning, SEPTA said.

SEPTA said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

A SEPTA maintenance custodian was working on the southbound platform of the Walnut-Locust station along the Broad Street Line Monday, the agency said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., she told transit police that she was punched by a man after she swept underneath the bench he was lying on, SEPTA said. The man hit her in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar.

The female worker was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, SEPTA said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The suspect ran on Walnut Street towards 15th Street after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.