SEPTA trolley continues beyond tracks, derails in Delco

A SETPA trolley continued beyond the end of its line and derailed near the intersection of W. State and Orange streets in Media, Delaware County, late Wednesday, officials said.

According to SEPTA spokesperson, Andrew Busch, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m., when a trolley on Route 101 detailed when the train continued beyond its tracks

The location where the trolley derailed, Busch said, was at where the tracks stop.

"The trolley continued beyond the end of the tracks on State Street and the wheels came off the tracks," Busch wrote in a statement to NBC10.

There were no passengers on the trolley at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, Busch said.

Busch did not detail what may have caused the trolley to derail, but he said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.