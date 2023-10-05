Delaware County

SEPTA trolley continues beyond tracks, derails in Delco

On one was injured when a Route 101 trolley derailed in Media late Wednesday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SETPA trolley continued beyond the end of its line and derailed near the intersection of W. State and Orange streets in Media, Delaware County, late Wednesday, officials said.

According to SEPTA spokesperson, Andrew Busch, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m., when a trolley on Route 101 detailed when the train continued beyond its tracks

The location where the trolley derailed, Busch said, was at where the tracks stop.

"The trolley continued beyond the end of the tracks on State Street and the wheels came off the tracks," Busch wrote in a statement to NBC10.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There were no passengers on the trolley at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, Busch said.

Busch did not detail what may have caused the trolley to derail, but he said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us