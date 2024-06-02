Philadelphia

Philly officer injured after being hit by a car while riding a dirt bike

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

A Philadelphia police officer on ATV detail was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., the officer was riding a police dirt bike when he was hit by a black Honda CRV, according to the police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Honda was making a U-turn in the area of E Cayuga and Bennington streets when the woman driving hit the police dirt bike. This caused the officer to slide into a parked car, police said.

The officer was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition, according to the police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver of the parked car and the driver of the Honda didn’t sustain any injuries. The Honda suffered minor front-end damage and the police dirt bike was totaled.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Man charged for allegedly trafficking minors and sexual abuse in Pa. and Alabama

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

2 killed, several hurt in separate multiple shootings in Southwest Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us