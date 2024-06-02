Philly officer injured after being hit by a car while riding a dirt bike

A Philadelphia police officer on ATV detail was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., the officer was riding a police dirt bike when he was hit by a black Honda CRV, according to the police.

The Honda was making a U-turn in the area of E Cayuga and Bennington streets when the woman driving hit the police dirt bike. This caused the officer to slide into a parked car, police said.

The officer was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition, according to the police.

The driver of the parked car and the driver of the Honda didn’t sustain any injuries. The Honda suffered minor front-end damage and the police dirt bike was totaled.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.