A person was found dead with gunshot wounds near a park in Allentown

A person is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds near a park in Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Police in Allentown were called to a park on the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for reports of a shooting, officials said.

When police arrived at the park, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials. The person was pronounced dead around 7:17 p.m.

The person's death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on the person on Monday, according to the coroner's office. They have been identified but their name has not been released to the public yet.

An investigation is underway by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Homicide Task Force and the county's District Attorney's office.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-437-7721.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.