Man charged for allegedly trafficking minors and sexual abuse in Pa. and Alabama

A man has been arrested on charges of trafficking minors and sexual abuse of children, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Tyler Degiacomo, 33, has been charged with trafficking minors, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Degiacomo is facing these charges for his alleged role in trafficking and sexually abusing four minors in Pennsylvania and Alabama, officials said.

In March 2024 a concerned parent reported to police that she located child sexual abuse material on her daughter’s phone that was sent to a man in his 30s named “Tyler” via text message.

Investigators identified the man as Degiacomo, of Oreland, a former substitute teacher and volunteer with the School District of Springfield Township and a PIAA umpire and baseball coach.

After several search warrants and through the use of digital forensic examinations of electronic devices, four victims were identified. Two victims are from Montgomery County, one is from Clarion County and the fourth is from Houston County, Alabama, officials said.

Each alleged victim was contacted by Degiacomo on the social media apps TikTok, Snapchat or both.

Springfield Township Police Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying any additional victims in this matter. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Stephen Craig at (215)836-1601 x 1232.

Degiacomo has been arraigned and his bail was set at $500,000. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.