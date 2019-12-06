SEPTA trains on the Trenton Regional Rail line were suspended Friday afternoon after a person was killed by an Amtrak train, according to officials.

The death occurred about 3:15 p.m. within Philadelphia city limits and trains were immediately stopped on the line, which runs along a portion of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and Trenton.

The line was re-opened about 90 minutes later at 4:45 p.m.

Amtrak officials said the death occurred when Northeast Regional train #93, traveling from Norfolk, Virginia, to Boston struck the person near the Cornwells Heights Station of SEPTA's Trenton line.

Amtrak officials said the person was trespassing at the time.