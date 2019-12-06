SEPTA Trenton Line Re-Opened After Person Struck By Train

SEPTA trains were shut down for about 90 minutes before re-opening in time for the evening rush hour

By Brian X. McCrone

SEPTA trains on the Trenton Regional Rail line were suspended Friday afternoon after a person was killed by an Amtrak train, according to officials.

The death occurred about 3:15 p.m. within Philadelphia city limits and trains were immediately stopped on the line, which runs along a portion of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and Trenton.

The line was re-opened about 90 minutes later at 4:45 p.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Allentown 46 mins ago

Man Shot by Allentown Police Had Replica Gun, Police Say

Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Woman Found Dead in Pool of Blood in Philadelphia Home

Amtrak officials said the death occurred when Northeast Regional train #93, traveling from Norfolk, Virginia, to Boston struck the person near the Cornwells Heights Station of SEPTA's Trenton line.

Amtrak officials said the person was trespassing at the time.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us