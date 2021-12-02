Police Shootout Outside SEPTA's 69th Street Terminal Causes Commuter Troubles

What to Know SEPTA police officer exchanged gunfire with a gunman outside the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning.

Luckily, no one was hurt, SEPTA said. However, commuters should expect delays and changes to how they access the train, bus or trolley due to a large police presence.

Check your SEPTA schedule before you head out the door.

SEPTA police officers and a gunman exchanged gunfire outside Upper Darby's 69th Street Transportation Center before the Thursday morning rush.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the shooting that place before 5 a.m., but SEPTA warned commuters of the potential for delays and changes to how they get to trains, buses and trolleys at the busy Delaware County terminal as a large police presence investigated the shootout.

The trolleys, trains and buses were running but a lot of areas were closed. Two of the three bus terminals were closed and SEPTA workers were helping guide people to their trains and trolleys as the main terminal was open, but potentially not easy to access, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The trains and buses are running, station is open, but expect a large police presence and lots of closed areas this morning as crime scene is established @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/edf0O97oND — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) December 2, 2021

Here is what happened to lead to the commuter slowdown, according to SEPTA: Transit agency police officers heard gunfire outside the terminal, across the street, and then saw a man who appeared to be waving a gun in the air.

The man then fired his weapon at SEPTA police. The officers then returned fire. SEPTA didn't know the total number of shots fired.

The gunman and the SEPTA police officers weren't struck by bullets, SEPTA said. The officers took the gunman into custody.

Upper Darby police warned people to be aware of the closure of the area of 69th and Markets streets, which is right outside the station.

Please be advised due to police activity in the area of 69th and Market Streets the area will be closed. Please expect delays. We will let everyone know when the area is open. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) December 2, 2021

Police could be seen marking evidence on the street and the area around a pedestrian bridge.

It is unclear when everything will return to normal.

If you are looking to access the station, plan on doing more walking than normal. For now, here are the SEPTA route changes and delays the agency is reporting:

Routes 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 33, 47, G: Service is operating with delays

Routes 107, 108, 109, 112, 126 : Service is suspended until further notice due to police activity.

Route 113 : There is no service to 69th Street Transportation Center due to police activity.

Trolley Route 101 : Service is operating with delays.

Track your route on SEPTA's website.

This story is developing and will be updated.