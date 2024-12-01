SEPTA fare hikes take effect, second round of increases postponed

Now that it's December, get ready to spend a little more to ride SEPTA.

On Sunday, SEPTA will implement a 7.5% fare hike that its board approved on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Also, this plan would increase fare costs for Regional Rail commuters, as well.

NBC10 A graph that SEPTA officials shared on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, to detail the planned fare increases.

But, with the influx of $153 million in new funding that Gov. Josh Shapiro "flexed" to the mass transit provider, a second round of fare increases and service cuts proposed for next year has been postponed.

The new funding postponed a second, more drastic, fare increase -- followed by service cuts -- that were set to go into effect next year and it cancels community meetings that were scheduled to discuss impending rate hikes and service cuts.

On Friday, Nov. 22, Shapiro announced he directed PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to flex $153 million of federal highway capital funds to SEPTA immediately.

"This action allows for continued service and for SEPTA to avoid immediate service cuts and delay more significant fare increases until July 1, 2025," Shapiro wrote in a letter obtained by NBC10.

SEPTA hasn't raised fare costs since 2017 and it has been able to continue to provide regular services through utilizing federal COVID relief funding.

Those are now exhausted and SEPTA has been looking at new ways to generate funding -- like bringing back parking fees at twice the original price.

The transit agency said in a statement that the public hearings on the fare hikes scheduled for Dec. 13 has been cancelled, as well.

SEPTA's Chief Operating Officer Scott Sauer said told NBC10 while the funding from PennDOT will stop the fare hike and service cuts that were planned for January, it wouldn't prevent the December fare hike.

And, there will be no service cuts until at least the summer.

"This was the solution that we needed to plug the hole in the boat this year. But it comes back July 1," Sauer said. "The service levels that we're running today will remain in effect at least through June 30 of 2025 and then we'll see what happens beyond that point."

