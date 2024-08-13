SEPTA parking fees to resume next month, double in cost

Many SEPTA riders may have been enjoying parking for free at stations throughout the mass transit system since the pandemic.

But, that will soon come to an end.

On Tuesday, SEPTA officials announced that they will end free parking with a "phased approach" that is set to begin on Sept. 23, 2024.

“These fees will help offset parking lot maintenance costs as we continue to do our part to generate revenue in the midst of a funding crisis,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards in a statement. “We understand how increasing fees could impact riders, but we hope they will still see public transit as an overall value – saving time and money compared to driving a vehicle.”

In a statement on the move, SEPTA officials said the company's board, earlier this year, awarded a $12.3 million contract to Flowbird America Inc. to develop "a new, state-of-the-art parking system that will streamline fee collection and improve customer convenience."

When parking fees are resumed, the cost to park at SEPTA-owned surface lots will increase to $2 from $1 and to $4 from $2 at the three garages -- Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown, and Lansdale.

Parking at surface lots will remain free on weekends and major holidays.



When the fees resume, riders will be able to use a SEPTA Park app to pay for parking, as well as using kiosks at parking lots or even pay by text message.

Officials said there will be detailed instructions at parking lot locations to provide additional information once the parking fees resume.

For a full schedule of the rollout planned to begin on Sept. 23, 2024, click here.