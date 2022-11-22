Northeast Philadelphia

Stray Bullet Strikes Passenger on Rolling SEPTA Bus

The passenger was shot as he rode on a Route 56 SEPTA bus along Torresdale Avenue early on Nov. 22, 2022

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stray bullet pierced a SEPTA bus rolling along a Northeast Philadelphia street overnight, striking a passenger.

The bullet struck the northbound Route 56 bus just before 3 a.m. along Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The passenger, who is in his 30s, was sitting about halfway back on the entrance side of the bus when he was hurt, Small said.

"A bullet came through the passenger side of the bus and struck this victim in his arm," Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Medics rushed the gunshot victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

"He's unlucky that he got shot by gunfire, but he's lucky he only got shot in the arm," Small said.

The bullet came from outside the bus as it rolled past Church Street, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Taylor Swift 3 hours ago

Taylor Swift Ticket Trouble Could Drive Political Engagement as Anger Grows Among Fans, Research Shows

Temple University 8 hours ago

Video Released of Suspects Who Robbed Temple Students at Gunpoint in Off-Campus Home

None of the six other passengers on board nor the driver were injured, police said. They reported hearing at least one gunshot.

Police looked for evidence of the shooting near the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue, Small said, but didn't immediately find anything.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphiagun violenceSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us