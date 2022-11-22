Stray Bullet Strikes Passenger on Rolling SEPTA Bus

A stray bullet pierced a SEPTA bus rolling along a Northeast Philadelphia street overnight, striking a passenger.

The bullet struck the northbound Route 56 bus just before 3 a.m. along Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The passenger, who is in his 30s, was sitting about halfway back on the entrance side of the bus when he was hurt, Small said.

"A bullet came through the passenger side of the bus and struck this victim in his arm," Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Medics rushed the gunshot victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

"He's unlucky that he got shot by gunfire, but he's lucky he only got shot in the arm," Small said.

The bullet came from outside the bus as it rolled past Church Street, police said.

None of the six other passengers on board nor the driver were injured, police said. They reported hearing at least one gunshot.

Police looked for evidence of the shooting near the 4000 block of Torresdale Avenue, Small said, but didn't immediately find anything.