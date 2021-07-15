Passengers run off a SEPTA bus after a man was shot while the bus was moving along Broad Street near Philadelphia City Hall overnight.

The Broad Street Line Nite Owl bus was moving near Chestnut Street in Center City when the driver heard a gunshot around 1 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The shooting took place inside the bus, the bus driver heard the gunshots... that's why we have blood in the bus, ballistic evidence -- one shell casing and a live magazine clip in the back of the bus," Philadelphia Police chief Inspector Scott Small said.

After the bus stopped, about 15 people on board ran off the bus -- including the gunman, investigators said.

The 29-year-old gunshot victim -- who lives just outside the city -- was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, bleeding from his chest, Small and SEPTA said.

The Nite Owl bus takes the place of the Broad Street Line subway during overnight hours when the subway is closed.

Police spent the overnight hours going through each seat looking for evidence. The bus was eventually taken away ahead of the morning rush.

The search for the shooter continued Thursday morning.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.