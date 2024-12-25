3 hurt in 3 separate shootings Christmas Eve in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating three separate shootings that left three young men injured Christmas Eve.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the first incident happened on the 600 block of N. 13th St. at 7:46 p.m., right between apartments.

Police said an 18-year-old boy was shot once in the lower back. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and is in stable condition. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The second incident happened just a few minutes later, around 7:53 p.m., at Pennway St. and Cottman Ave., according to police. An 18-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police said responding officers transported him to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene of the incident, according to police. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said the third incident occurred on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Ave. around 7:55 p.m., right behind the Philadelphia Zoo. A 24-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Police said officers transported him to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made in this case, police said.

Police have made no indication that any of these shootings are connected.

However, anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.