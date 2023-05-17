Second Escaped Prisoner Apprehended in Philly

The second person who escaped this month from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philadelphia has been apprehended, law enforcement officials said.

On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw noted on social media that Ameen Hurst had been captured in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia.

Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident. Special thanks to all of our investigators and @USMS_Philly for their tireless efforts. — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) May 17, 2023

On May 7, the 18-year-old Hurst -- along with Nasir Grant, 24, who was apprehended last week -- escaped from prison by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, according to investigators.

Officials said that the pair were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

Hurst was imprisoned after being charged in four homicides, including the deadly shooting of Rodney Hargrove outside the same facility he escaped from back in March of 2021.

Grant, incarcerated on drug and weapons counts, was captured last week in a North Philadelphia home.

Law enforcement officials said Grant was wearing women’s Muslim clothing including a head covering that obscured his face.

Grant is now facing escape and conspiracy charges and is being held on $10 million bail.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.