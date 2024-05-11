Philadelphia

Crash in gas station parking lot leaves police officer hurt in North Philly Saturday, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

An officer was injured in a crash in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The officer was driving out of a gas station parking lot on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue when a person crashed into their police cruiser, police said.

When medics responded to the scene, they found the person did not need help and transported the officer to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The officer is expected to be okay, police said.

